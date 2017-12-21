Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look very much in love in their stunning engagement photos.

Harry and Meghan posed for fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who just so happens to be a prince as well.





According to PEOPLE, Lubomirski is a prince of the Polish House of Lubomirski. His royal lineage dates back 500 years on his father’s side. He even has the official title, “His Serene Highness.”

Lumbomirski has photographed many celebrities, who are practically royalty, including Angelina Jolie and Julia Roberts.

He is the protege of famous photographer Mario Testino, who was a favorite of Princess Diana, according to PEOPLE. Testino also snapped engagement photos for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Lumbomirski said he was honored to take the couple’s photos.

“A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits. Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took,” wrote Lumbomirski on Instagram alongside the photos.