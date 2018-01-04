“Little Women: LA” star Briana Renee is filing for divorce from her husband of two years, Matt Grundhoffer, alleging behaviors such as abuse, bestiality and much worse.





Renee and Grundhoffer separated in November, according to TMZ. Renee also filed for a restraining order, accusing Grundhoffer of verbal abuse, violence and death threats. In one instance, Renee alleges that in April 2017, Grundhoffer “threatened to ‘kill everyone in the house'” and “implied he was going to kill himself” two months later.

Renee also said Grundhoffer exchanged messages with another woman that were sexually explicit in nature and allegedly “involved bestiality and proposals of sex acts with minor children, including the proposal of sex acts with Matthew’s minor child, age 12, from a previous relationship,” TMZ reports.

A judge granted a restraining order and gave Renee full custody of their 1-year-old son. Grundhoffer must stay 100 yards away from Renee and their son. Grundhoffer has not responded to request for comment, TMZ reports.