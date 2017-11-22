Congratulations are in order for Jordan Fisher and pro Lindsay Arnold!

On Tuesday night, “Dancing with the Stars” season 25 wrapped up in a two-part finale that left the audience and viewers at home on the edge of their seats.





Fisher and Arnold were big fan-favorites and front runners for most of the season after receiving five perfect scores from the judges through the semi-finals. Both Fisher and Arnold nursed injuries this season but performed through the pain on more than one occasion to bring home the Mirror Ball. Fisher suffered a scratched cornea going into the semi-finals while Arnold performed through a knee injury sustained early on in the season.

Their injuries didn’t keep them down and on Tuesday night, they were crowned the season 25 champs. This is Arnold’s first Mirror Ball win as a pro even though she made it to the final three during three other seasons. This is a huge win for her! The “Hamilton” star is no stranger to getting onstage but winning the competition was a huge achievement for him!

RELATED: Drew Scott reveals exactly how much weight he loss before getting the boot from “DWTS”

Fans on social media reacted to the big news after following along for two nights. While it seemed they were split on which of the final three couples they wanted to win, many were ecstatic for champions Fisher and Arnold:

LINDSAY ARNOLD FINALLY GOT HER MIRRORBALL TROPHY Y’ALL #DWTS — Erica (@lilsushigirl) November 22, 2017

CONGRATULATIONS CHAMPIONS IM SOOOOOOOOOO PROUD OF YOU TWO! THANKS FOR BEING SO AMAZING EVERY WEEK @Jordan_Fisher @lindsayarnold #dwts — Ken ♡ (@mskendrasalter) November 22, 2017

OHMYGOSH CONGRATULATIONS @Jordan_Fisher AND @lindsayarnold !!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼✨✨✨✨ IM SO PROUD AND HAPPY FOR YOU!!! #TeamFishUponAStar #DWTS — s a m m y (@h0lybananas) November 22, 2017

AHHHHHHHHH @lindsayarnold won her first mirror ball sooo very well deserved @Jordan_Fisher and her where soo amazing #DWTS — Kaite_Nunes (@kaitlynnunes) November 22, 2017

RELATED: Bindi Irwin was all smiles as she returned to the “DWTS” ballroom after winning the season 21 Mirror Ball