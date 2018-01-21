Darren Criss from “Glee” is officially a groom-to-be!

The “Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” star broke the news of his engagement to longtime girlfriend Mia Swier on Twitter and Instagram in the early hours of Jan. 20.





“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” Criss captioned a photo of the soon-to-be newlyweds.

“And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage,” the 30-year-old added.

“Oh yeah, we’ve been together a long time,” Criss said in a 2013 interview when asked about Swier — a writer and producer who currently works for Fox. “I didn’t know I was going to be on TV when we started dating.”

Actor Michael Arden took to Twitter to congratulate the happy duo.

“The future of love is safe with @DarrenCriss and @MiaVonGlitz hand in hand,” he wrote.“Congrats to my beautiful friends. #engaged.”

Criss plays Andrew Cunanan, the man who murdered famed fashion designer Gianni Versace, in FX’s “Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Antonio D’Amico certainly won’t be tuning in to the show.

The former lover of Versace weighed in the Ryan Murphy project and shared his opinion of singer Ricky Martin’s portrayal of him. In production shots from the set, Martin can be seen cradling Edgar Ramirez, who plays Versace, and crying out to the sky in the dramatic reenactment.

Versace and D’Amico were together for 15 years before Versace was killed on the steps of his Miami Beach home in 1997, and D’Amico has a different take on how the events actually transpired.

“The picture of Ricky Martin holding the body in his arms is ridiculous,” D’Amico told The Observer in an interview. “Maybe it’s the director’s poetic license, but that is not how I reacted.”

D’Amico was reportedly not consulted on the making of the follow-up to Murphy’s fictional crime series, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson.”

According to D’Amico, he was sitting on the porch of their home when Versace left to get the paper. That’s when D’Amico heard the gunshots.

“I felt as if my blood had turned to ice,” he recalled. After hearing the gunshots, D’Amico and the family butler found the fashion icon laying a pool of blood on the steps of the mansion.

“The house had stained glass windows, so we couldn’t see what had happened from inside, so we had to open the gate,” he said. “I saw Gianni lying on the steps, with blood around him. At that point, everything went dark. I was pulled away, I didn’t see any more.”

Seeing his lover dead left D’Amico in a depression for several years.

“I had never been through a depression and never saw a therapist as I was advised to; why did I need to tell someone else what had happened when I knew I was this way because Gianni’s death had torn me in two?” he said. “I was in a nightmare, I felt nothing and gave no importance to anything … the house, the money … because it felt false to have expectations of life.”

Versace left D’Amico with $30,000 a month for the remainder of his life in his will, but D’Amico feuded with the designer’s family and ended up with only a portion of what was promised to him.

He said he has no plans to watch “American Crime Story” in the future.