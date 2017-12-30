A mom who lost her 9-month-old daughter in 2008 when a TV fell during a move and killed her has inspired people on the internet by paying for a stranger’s birthday cake.





McKenna Jodell Fox’s tragic death occurred years ago when her mother, Ashley Fox, was disconnecting a TV during a family move, azfamily.com reported at the time. The TV fell forward and the baby girl did not survive her injuries.

Years later McKenna’s mom has brought people to tears with her act of kindness toward a stranger. She bought 11-year-old Madison Jauregui’s birthday cake and left a note explaining why.

Dear Birthday Girl Family, In honor of my daughter’s 10th birthday I have chosen your birthday cake to pay for. Each year I do this random act of kindness because I am unable to buy my daughter a cake of her own. Today is her big double digit birthday. Please enjoy your day. McKenna’s mom

The act of kindness left the Jauregui family “speechless.”

So today is my sisters birthday and when we went to pick up her cake someone had already paid for it. It was left with this card… my family was speechless and we just want to say thank you to McKenna's mom and wish McKenna a Happy Birthday. There's still good in this world 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ev3IeQKu6q — Kyle Jauregui (@Shhwaggy_T) December 27, 2017

Here’s what Madison’s brother Kyle said about the act of kindness on Twitter:

People struggled to keep it together on Twitter after seeing this story, and we’re right there with them.

The next time you doubt that there are still good people in the world, remember McKenna and her mom.