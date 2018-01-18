“Parenthood” star Monica Potter was flooded with congratulatory messages after she shared a photo on Twitter that left many fans wondering if she was announcing she was expecting baby number four.





On Wednesday night, Potter shared an image of her bloated belly, writing, “I have something to share.”

I have something to share… pic.twitter.com/5lhOpTsfyQ — Monica Potter (@monicapotter) January 17, 2018

After making headlines with her news, Potter took to social media again to explain that she wasn’t actually expecting, but she had been diagnosed with colitis.

“Hey guys, we posted something about my belly. Thank you for all the well wishes. I am not pregnant,” she said. “What I wanted to bring to everyone’s awareness was some issues I am having with my belly … Colitis, Crohns, and getting a colonoscopy to diagnose what’s going on with our stomachs and intestinal problems.”

She stressed the importance of getting colonoscopies and endoscopes and said that she was diagnosed with colitis.

“I haven’t really talked about it. It’s not something very glamorous,” she said. “I think finding the right health care provider and dealing with these issues can help prolong your life and also diagnose things you might not understand.”

Potter gave stats on colon cancer in women while encouraging others to get checked out.

“This is not meant to be a joke and something I take very seriously,” she told the camera. “I urge all of you to go and get a colonoscopy. And, its not fun, especially the prep, but it is something that could actually save your life.”

The actress assured fans that her health is just fine and said that noticing her bloated belly prompted her to get out and tell her story.

“Thank you all for the well wishes and I urge all of you, especially since it is the beginning of the year, to go get checked. This is not something we don’t talk about as women. Again, it is not glamorous but it’s necessary,” she said, adding that she is seeing her doctor on Friday to make sure everything is okay.

“Go get your colon checked,” she ended the video.