Menu
Featured Images-6 Read this Next

The "Blue Bloods" cast is adding a familiar face to its ranks when it returns to TV screens next year
Advertisement

First Lady Melania Trump opted to stay indoors on her first snow in the White House on Saturday, sharing a lovely photo of a huge Christmas wreath hanging in the window and the snowfall across the lawn outside.


“Beautiful morning,” she captioned a picture on Instagram that shows her view of the White House Lawn. “First #snowday2017.”

Beautiful morning @WhiteHouse #Christmas . First #snowday2017

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on

Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, however, braved the outdoors by taking a morning jog as the flurry first began. With Secret Service trailing them, the couple donned black fitness attire and set off on their weekly run as usual.

RELATED: Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

The first family has been busy with holiday celebrations as of late. This week, they kicked off Hanukkah with a reception in the White House. The week prior, they additionally celebrated the annual lighting of the White House Christmas tree.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, and her husband White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, holding son Theodore Kushner, stand during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Tiffany Trump, left, and Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, with their children Theodore, Joseph and Arabella, watch the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

RELATED: First Lady Melania Trump shares her Christmas wish in honor of her trip to Texas

First Lady Melania Trump enjoyed a “beautiful morning” on her first snow day in her new home Instagram/Melania Trump
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Prince William and Prince Harry take the first step in creating a “lasting tribute” to Princess Diana
The Royal Family

Prince William and Prince Harry take the first step in creating a “lasting tribute” to Princess Diana

,
When given the chance years ago, Meghan Markle couldn’t have praised Ivanka Trump more
People

When given the chance years ago, Meghan Markle couldn’t have praised Ivanka Trump more

,
This tweet from former President Barack Obama was the most liked tweet of 2017
People

This tweet from former President Barack Obama was the most liked tweet of 2017

,
The “Blue Bloods” cast is adding a familiar face to its ranks when it returns to TV screens next year
People

The “Blue Bloods” cast is adding a familiar face to its ranks when it returns to TV screens next year

,
Advertisement