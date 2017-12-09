First Lady Melania Trump opted to stay indoors on her first snow in the White House on Saturday, sharing a lovely photo of a huge Christmas wreath hanging in the window and the snowfall across the lawn outside.





“Beautiful morning,” she captioned a picture on Instagram that shows her view of the White House Lawn. “First #snowday2017.”

Beautiful morning @WhiteHouse #Christmas . First #snowday2017 A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 9, 2017 at 7:51am PST

Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, however, braved the outdoors by taking a morning jog as the flurry first began. With Secret Service trailing them, the couple donned black fitness attire and set off on their weekly run as usual.

RELATED: Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

The first family has been busy with holiday celebrations as of late. This week, they kicked off Hanukkah with a reception in the White House. The week prior, they additionally celebrated the annual lighting of the White House Christmas tree.

RELATED: First Lady Melania Trump shares her Christmas wish in honor of her trip to Texas