“Fixer Upper” Chip Gaines just made an announcement about his family we did NOT see coming

Christie Brinkley cried tears of joy writing the sweetest note about daughter Alexa Ray Joel's engagement
Chip Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” is known for his antics. That’s why his social media posts Tuesday had us doing a double take.


He teased the announcement on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

“Everyone tune in now for tonight’s ! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1″

The couple has been very active with their Magnolia businesses, so it would seem natural to assume it was something along those lines, but hint No. 3 indicated something different.

“Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5

Yes, you read that right. The Gaines family is adding another precious angel to their family, completing their basketball team of children.

Chip shared an adorable image with he and Joanna’s “matching” baby bump’s on Instagram.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)”

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

The folk music artist mentioned by Chip, JohnnySwim, responded to the shout out.

“We do what we can” they wrote on Twitter.

The Gaines’s are the owners of Magnolia Market, and the hosts of HGTV’s show “Fixer Upper” which chronicles the couples business of remodeling houses and decorating them with their distinct Texas country chic style. The first episode aired in 2013, and has since become wildly popular.

The couple are parents to four children currently, who also make appearances on the show.

Congratulations to Chip and Joanna!

Betsi Fores
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare.
