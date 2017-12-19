Menu
AP_060508018870 Read this Next

After over a decade and a half together, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are finally parents
Advertisement

It’s over for “The Voice” winner Alisan Porter and her husband, Brian Autenrieth.

Porter, who was the winner of season 10 of “The Voice” and starred in the 1991 film “Curly Sue,” shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Twitter following the split.


“In a sad and honest note Brian and I ended our relationship in March. We remain close friends and are committed to always doing our best for our amazing kids. Thank you for the support and have a beautiful holiday. Xo A,” she wrote.

RELATED: “She never said no” — “The Voice” singer responds to rape accusations from female best friend

Season 9 “The Voice” contestant Jeffery Austin was among the fans reaching out to Porter following the news.

“Sending love your way,” he wrote with a kissing emoji. Several other fans offered kind words to Porter on Twitter.

“So sorry to hear. But remaining friends will be awesome for the kids. Prayers sent,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “So sorry! My prayers are with you, your ex and your kids! You are right…the kids are 100% all that matter. God Bless you through this time! 🙏💞🙏💞

The couple wed on March 10, 2012, at a historic California ranch in Santa Monica in front of 100 guests, according to PEOPLE. They welcomed their first child — a son, Manson — just a few months after the “I do’s” and welcomed daughter Aria in 2014.

(H/T E! News)

Former “The Voice” winner and child star shares heartbreaking news about her marriage Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 4moms
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

A “Chicago P.D.” fan favorite is finally talking about why she decided to quit the show
People

A “Chicago P.D.” fan favorite is finally talking about why she decided to quit the show

,
“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case
People

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

,
A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle
People

A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle

,
After over a decade and a half together, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are finally parents
People

After over a decade and a half together, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are finally parents

,
Advertisement