It’s over for “The Voice” winner Alisan Porter and her husband, Brian Autenrieth.

Porter, who was the winner of season 10 of “The Voice” and starred in the 1991 film “Curly Sue,” shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Twitter following the split.





“In a sad and honest note Brian and I ended our relationship in March. We remain close friends and are committed to always doing our best for our amazing kids. Thank you for the support and have a beautiful holiday. Xo A,” she wrote.

Season 9 “The Voice” contestant Jeffery Austin was among the fans reaching out to Porter following the news.

“Sending love your way,” he wrote with a kissing emoji. Several other fans offered kind words to Porter on Twitter.

“So sorry to hear. But remaining friends will be awesome for the kids. Prayers sent,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “So sorry! My prayers are with you, your ex and your kids! You are right…the kids are 100% all that matter. God Bless you through this time!

The couple wed on March 10, 2012, at a historic California ranch in Santa Monica in front of 100 guests, according to PEOPLE. They welcomed their first child — a son, Manson — just a few months after the “I do’s” and welcomed daughter Aria in 2014.

