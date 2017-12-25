Menu
Prince Harry breaks another royal holiday tradition since announcing his engagement to Meghan Markle
On Christmas this year, the royal family continued the tradition of going to church in style and this year, the family was joined by their newest addition — Meghan Markle.


The queen appeared in pink, wearing one of her iconic hats, and Markle wore a brown coat and a dark brown hat. The Daily Mail’s royal correspondent, Rebecca English, noted on Twitter that it’s one of the first times we’ve seen Markle in a hat and it will probably be the first of many.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Sandringham church awaiting the family in what is quickly becoming known as the “fab four” — Princes Harry and William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Immediately after the foursome appeared, Glamour had already inventoried the royal’s apparel. Meghan wore a stunning Sentaler coat while the ever-fashionable Kate wore Miu Miu.

The joyful occasion proved especially wonderful for one couple when Michael Metz proposed to his girlfriend while waiting in line to see the royal family.

Markle has been the talk of the entire world after we learned about her engagement to Harry earlier this month. A few weeks ago, Kensington Palace released the engagement photos of the couple and we fell in love all over again.

Markle and Harry are scheduled to be married on May 19.

