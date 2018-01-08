Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure turned the Golden Globes into a family night out!

The “Fuller House” co-stars hit up a Golden Globes after-party with their two (not so) mini-mes. Loughlin, 53, and Bure, 53, were joined by daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 18, and Natasha Bure, 19, for a night of dancing at the Netflix after party, and all four ladies were twinning in coordinating black- ensembles.

Like her mom, the younger Bure rocked a similar shoulder-length haircut, an ankle-grazing black dress with a major thigh slit and strappy black heels to top it off. Loughlin and Giannulli also got the similar style memo, donning chic pants and pointed-toe pumps.

Loughlin and Bure became household names after starring as Aunt Becky and DJ Tanner on the original ’90s sitcom — and in the Netflix reboot “Fuller House” that is currently on its third season.

The close-knit duo appeared on “The View” in 2016 and gushed about their relationships in real life and on the show.

“I think it was good show, family show, good morals, and I think as a cast we do all love each other so much,” Loughlin shared. “The chemistry that we had and the fun that we were having came across to the viewers at home, and I think it was palpable. It’s so touching!”

“It was surreal, it was emotional and then it was like we had never left. We kind of picked up where we left off,” she added.

With emerging brands of their own — Giannulli is a well-known YouTube beauty vlogger and influencer with over 1 million subscribers, while Natasha is an up and coming singer, having competed on “The Voice” and written her own book — the daughters of these television icons are definitely making their own names. Like mother, like daughter!