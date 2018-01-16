It doesn’t sounds like Jane Fonda has forgiven Megyn Kelly for asking about her past with plastic surgery.

The “Grace & Frankie” star appeared alongside co-star Lily Tomlin on the Jan. 16 broadcast of “TODAY” and responded snarkily to comments made by Tomlin about how long they’ve known each other.





Jane Fonda had quite the response to Lily Tomlin's facelift comment

“You guys are real friends on and off camera, right?” Hoda Kotb asked.

“Sometimes,” Fonda joked.

“How long have you guys known each other?” Kotb questioned.

Without missing a beat, Tomlin chimed in, “Oh, my gosh … I think before your first facelift!”

Kobt and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie lost it watching the acting legends poke fun at each other as Fonda tried to brush off the remark.

“Never mind! Never mind! Who are you, Megyn Kelly?” Fonda said.

Fonda, of course, was referring to the September 2017 interview she did with “Our Souls at Night” co-star Robert Redford on “Megyn Kelly TODAY” where she brushed off Kelly when asked about her past with plastic surgery.

“You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” Kelly said in the interview. “You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit, but I think you look amazing. Why did you say- I read that you said you felt you’re not proud to admit that you’ve had work done. Why not?”

“We really want to talk about that now?” Fonda shot back.

When Kelly commented on “how amazing” Fonda looked, she still wasn’t having it.

“Well, thanks,” Fonda said. “Good attitude, good posture, I take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, ‘Our Souls at Night,’ rather than plastic surgery.”

Viewers may have noticed that Fonda’s lip seemed different in the Tuesday broadcast, and the veteran actress confirmed that she recently underwent a procedure to have cancer removed from her mouth.

"I had a little cancer." Jane Fonda confirms to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb that she had cancer removed from her lip

“I had a little cancer,” she told Guthrie and Kotb.

“But you’re okay? You’re ready to rock?” Guthrie asked.

“Yeah, sure. Yeah,” Fonda confirmed.