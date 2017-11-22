Janet Jackson has reportedly reunited with her ex Jermaine Dupri following her split from ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

According to E! News, Jackson and Dupri are “getting close again” since her split from AL Mana. The former couple dated for seven years but broke up in 2009. Jackson married Al Mana in 2012, but the two separated in April 2017 after welcoming their son, Eissa Al Mana, in January.





A source told the publication that Jackson and Dupri reconnected before she resumed her tour, and the two are “consistently in contact.”

Another insider added, “Janet is single. She is good friends with Jermaine. They share a very close and beautiful bond. He’s been there for her, and she loves that about him. Anything can happen in the future, but right now she has a lot on her plate.”

Jackson reportedly has her son on tour with her and is “so grateful to everyone that helps her and works with her. She is very pleased how everything is going on tour.”

In September, Jackson’s brother, Randy Jackson, accused Al Mana of being “abusive” to his sister in an interview with PEOPLE.

“It was quite an abusive situation,” he said. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a bitch everyday. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

Attorneys for Al Mana refuted the claims in a statement.

“Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response. The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the wellbeing and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”