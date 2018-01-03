The Duggars are shaping up to have enough family members to fill a football team — and there’s another on the way!

Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is expecting a child with her husband, former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.





The couple’s announcement made headlines Wednesday morning.

RELATED: She’s only been married for a few months and Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s sisters are already asking her about babies

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Magazine.

“We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

They also shared a Bible verse (Psalm 139:13-14) to commemorate the occasion:

13 For you formed my inward parts;

you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.

14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

Wonderful are your works;

my soul knows it very well.

The baby news comes just over a year after the pair tied the knot in November 2016. Jinger, 24, and Jeremy, 30, — now a pastor — had been looking forward to kids for sometime. Whether or not she was pregnant came up as a popular topic on their show, “Counting On,” with Jinger’s sisters grilling her for information. Luckily, her family doesn’t have to wonder anymore!

RELATED: Just weeks after Jinger Duggar’s wedding, another Duggar daughter shared exciting romance news of her own

Best day of my life! A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

“I love kids,” Jeremy told Us Magazine after their engagement, “I really share Jinger’s love for children.”

While this bundle of joy may be their first, he or she won’t be the only Duggar baby ushered in during 2018.

Joseph Duggar and his new bride Kendra had their nuptials on Sept. 8. The young couple — ages 22 and 19 — got engaged at Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding to Austin Forsyth. The latter couple are also expecting their first child later this year.