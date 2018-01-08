“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” recently returned to our screens for its eighth season, which features a pretty face whose famous father you probably recognize.





Meet Teddi Mellencamp, the newest “RHOBH” cast member, and the daughter of the legendary rocker John Mellencamp!

“I’m straightforward and I tell it like it is,” the 26-year-old said when she talked to PEOPLE about her new career as a reality TV star. “And I love learning about everybody from different cultures, different lifestyles, whatever it is. How could I turn it down?”

RELATED: Iman shares rare photos of her late husband David Bowie on what would have been his 71st birthday

Mellencamp, who also earns a living a wellness accountability coach, had some advice for anyone who came into 2018 with a bunch of New Year’s resolutions:

“People say, ‘I’m going to tell myself to do this and I’m going to do it every day for a year,’” she recently explained to Page Six. “Of course that’s not gonna happen, and of course things are going to fall off the tracks and then you know what you’re gonna feel? Guilty.”

Teddi, who had two kids — Cruz, 3, and Slate, 5 — with her husband, also spoke about her own body image issues.

“I was still significantly larger than I had ever been,” she told Page Six. “I realized I’m complaining to my husband, I’m complaining to my friends, and I’m not doing anything about it, it was that moment where I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m looking for someone else to change something that I need to change.’”

“Then I became that person,” changing her mindset and making a career out of motivating others to stick to their goals.

If she’s as good at being a reality TV star as she is a losing weight, this “RHOBH” gig could make her the next big thing in television.