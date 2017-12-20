Khloé Kardashian is pregnant! Rumors have been swirling that the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star was expecting her first child for months, but she finally confirmed the news on Wednesday with a touching Instagram post.





“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!” she wrote alongside a picture of her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson embracing her baby bump. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us,” Kardashian continued. “Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

While the baby will be the first for Kardashian, he or she will be Thompson’s second bundle of joy, as the NBA star welcomed a son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig this time last year.