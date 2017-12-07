Menu
“Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo is thankful for the support of her fans after announcing she ended her marriage of 28 years.

Caputo took to Twitter on Tuesday following the “Long Island Medium” season finale and thanked her fans for support.


“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time,” she tweeted on Dec. 5. “One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys.”

On Dec. 3, Caputo and her ex-husband released a joint statement confirming their separation.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said in a statement to US Weekly. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Larry Caputo opened up about the problems in their marriage during the season finale on Monday.

“We’re having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore,” he said, according to E! News. “Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

He continued, “As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there. I know it’s very trying for the both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

The couple were married in 1989 and have two children together, Larry Caputo Jr., 24 and Victoria Caputo, 23.

“Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo speaks out after announcing split from husband Larry Photo by: Demis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
