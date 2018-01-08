The Golden Globes on Jan. 7 gave many actors and actresses an open platform to show their support for the Time’s Up movement and protest sexual harassment in Hollywood, but not every actress showed up to the event wearing their finest black frock.





Page Six reports that there were at least three women in Hollywood who did not participate in the blackout, including Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna, actress Bianca Blanco and model Barbara Meier.

Blanco and Tatna stood out in red gowns, while Meier took a more subtle approach, wearing a beige floral gown.

According to The Wrap, Tatna decided on the red gown in honor of her mother.

“She wore the dress that she chose with her mother. As part of her Indian culture, it’s customary to wear a festive color during a celebration,” a source told the publication.

Blanco has not yet commented on the decision to wear her revealing, red-hot gown, but Meier took to Instagram to explain why she chose the floral frock she donned last night.

“A lot of women will wear black tonight to support the time‘s up movement! I think this is a great and extremely important initiative! Nevertheless I decided to wear a colorful dress tonight,” she wrote in both German and English. “If we want this to be the Golden globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion.”

“We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy.

If we now restrict this, because some men can’t control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion,” Meier continued. “We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength. But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!”

Outspoken actress Rose McGowan voiced her opinion about actresses wearing black in protest on Twitter on Sunday night after Italian actress Asia Argento tweeted that “no one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence,” PEOPLE reported.

And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy https://t.co/9e0938y5sI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018

“And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy,” McGowan responded.