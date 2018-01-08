The Golden Globes on Jan. 7 gave many actors and actresses an open platform to show their support for the Time’s Up movement and protest sexual harassment in Hollywood, but not every actress showed up to the event wearing their finest black frock.
Page Six reports that there were at least three women in Hollywood who did not participate in the blackout, including Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna, actress Bianca Blanco and model Barbara Meier.
Blanco and Tatna stood out in red gowns, while Meier took a more subtle approach, wearing a beige floral gown.
According to The Wrap, Tatna decided on the red gown in honor of her mother.
“She wore the dress that she chose with her mother. As part of her Indian culture, it’s customary to wear a festive color during a celebration,” a source told the publication.
Blanco has not yet commented on the decision to wear her revealing, red-hot gown, but Meier took to Instagram to explain why she chose the floral frock she donned last night.
RELATED: Connie Britton got political at the Golden Globes, and people were totally confused by it
“A lot of women will wear black tonight to support the time‘s up movement! I think this is a great and extremely important initiative! Nevertheless I decided to wear a colorful dress tonight,” she wrote in both German and English. “If we want this to be the Golden globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion.”
“We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy.
If we now restrict this, because some men can’t control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion,” Meier continued. “We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength. But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!”
Viele Frauen werden heute im Zuge der Time‘s Up Bewegung auf dem Roten Teppich schwarz tragen. Ich finde diese Initiative im Allgemeinen super und extrem wichtig. Trotzdem habe ich mich entscheiden, heute ein buntes Kleid zu tragen. Wenn wir wollen, dass heute die Golden Globes der starken Frauen sind, die für ihre Rechte kämpfen, ist es in meinen Augen der falsche Weg, sich nicht mehr körperbetont anzuziehen und uns die Freude am Ausdruck unserer Persönlichkeit durch Mode zu nehmen. Wir haben uns diese Freiheit lange erkämpft, dass wir tragen können, was wir möchten und es auch in Ordnung ist, sich sexy zu kleiden. Wenn wir das einschränken, weil sich einige Männer nicht unter Kontrolle haben, ist das in meinen Augen ein Rückschritt. Wir sollten nicht schwarz tragen müssen, um ernstgenommen zu werden. Wir Frauen sollten strahlen, farbenfroh sein und funkeln. So wie es in unserer Natur liegt! Das symbolisiert in meinen Augen unsere Freiheit und neue Stärke. Um das aber dennoch nochmal klar zu sagen: Viele schreckliche Dinge sind passiert und dürfen sich nie wieder wiederholen! Und wir sollten das immer wieder und direkt ansprechen und aufklären! Ich freue mich auf starke und inspirierende Reden heute Abend! (c) @gettyentertainment — A lot of women will wear black tonight to support the time‘s up movement! I think this is a great and extremely important initiative! Nevertheless I decided to wear a colorful dress tonight. If we want this to be the Golden globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion. We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy. If we now restrict this, because some men can’t control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion. We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength. But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!
Outspoken actress Rose McGowan voiced her opinion about actresses wearing black in protest on Twitter on Sunday night after Italian actress Asia Argento tweeted that “no one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence,” PEOPLE reported.
“And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy,” McGowan responded.