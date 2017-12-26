Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared one of the most adorable videos ever recorded on Christmas morning!

The video featured The Rock’s toddler daughter Jasmine fooling around with a children’s chalkboard. The Rock himself enters the room in which Jasmine is playing, only to be booted out by the feisty tot!





Jasmine has been featured in Johnson’s social media posts fairly frequently of late.

On Dec. 11, Jasmine was part of a very special announcement the actor posted to Instagram.

Sitting in front of a Christmas tree looking as adorable as can be, she sat beneath a sign that read “It’s a girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister!!! And finally be the boss!”

In the caption, The Rock gushed over the family’s newest pebble.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis,” he wrote. “And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime 🌺🙏🏾”

Johnson will be the proud papa of three girls. His eldest daughter is Simone Garcia Johnson, 16, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.

Could the three girls be future first daughters?

In a recent interview with Variety, Johnson spoke more closely about what the prospect of him running for president would look like.

“Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024,” he said.

“It was never something that I trumpeted and beat my chest and ever said publicly, ‘This is what I’m going to do,’ but as that story picked up, Americans picked it up and there was this sentiment of, ‘We’re not joking, and we would really love the idea if you would run.’”

He continued: “In that, I knew I had to listen to the people and really, really think about it. That’s where I’m at right now — I’m well aware politics is not the business I’m in, so the best thing I can do is continuing to listen and learn as much as I can.”