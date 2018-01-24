“Real Housewives of Orange County” fans won’t be seeing any more of Meghan King Edmonds.

On Tuesday, the reality star revealed she will no longer be a part of the series after joining as a full-time cast member in season 10.





Edmonds shared the news with fans on her blog.

“After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ I’ve decided to hang up my OC Housewife hat,” she began.

I arrived at this multi-faceted decision after much thought, and then I thought some more. As you might suspect, filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer. But what you might not suspect is the physical toll: filming is grueling! After my first season I knew what to expect for round two, but even still, filming during IVF and then the beginning of pregnancy during my second season was difficult. I was hormonal and tired all the time. But my third season takes the cake: I had a newborn and had to hire a full time live-in nanny (my cousin) so as to allow me the flexibility to meet my obligations of continuous days and long hours of filming, traveling, etc. When I was home, I was a full time hands-on mom (you didn’t get to see this) doing all the regular mom stuff including waking up at all hours to breast feed my baby — all while my husband worked his crazy baseball schedule around the U.S. while I was learning how to be a first time mom. Again, I was hormonal and EXHAUSTED.

The reality star, who is pregnant with twin boys, shared that she knew she was done during the season 12 reunion.

“I was only 5 weeks pregnant when I filmed the reunion and I was already exhausted. I knew that I was going to have a long pregnancy growing the twins and it would be next to impossible to film,” she wrote. “I could do it, but did I really want to? Twin pregnancies must be treated more delicately than a singleton pregnancy and are high-risk by default, so I also wanted to have a peaceful pregnancy with positive influences. Consistent positive influences are harder to find on ‘RHOC!'”

Edmonds said that during the Thanksgiving holiday, she met with Bravo’s Andy Cohen, an executive producer of the reality series, and he was “completely understanding.”

“In fact, all of production has been nothing but understanding and supportive of me and my decisions every step of the way. I have only praise for everyone behind the scenes from the tip top of the totem pole down to the production assistants doing coffee runs for the crew,” she wrote, thanking the production company for their help.

Edmonds went on to share that this decision also gives her more time to focus on husband Jimmy Edmonds and her two step-children, who are living in St. Louis. She ended the post with a heartfelt thank you to co-stars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

“They have touched my heart, and I would do anything for them, and I know they feel the same way about me — what a gift to have found that on RHOC! But I guess it’s time for me to become an actual real housewife of sorts. Oh, the irony!” she concluded.

After the news, Cohen took to Twitter to share that he will miss Edmonds writing, “gonna miss @MeghanKEdmonds!!!! #RHOC.”