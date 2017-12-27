Menu
A happy holiday spent with family turned to grief after Rihanna’s younger cousin was gunned down.

The singer’s cousin, Tavon Alleyne, 21, was reportedly shot on Dec. 26 after spending Christmas with his famous cousin and their family members in Barbados. The heartbroken Rihanna took to social media to grieve her relative.


“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!” she wrote on Instagram to her 59 million fans. “Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!”

The 29-year-old ended her post with a plea to “#endgunviolence.”

According to Sky News, Alleyne was walking near his St. Michael home around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. A man reportedly approached him, shot him multiple times and fled the crime scene. Island authorities have launched an investigation and have requested help from the general public.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
