Sasha Farber is being one smart groom-to-be when it comes to his upcoming wedding to fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Emma Slater.


The dance pros dished about their wedding plans over to US Weekly, and Farber said he has already learned something so valuable when it comes to the wedding plans.

“I’ve learned one thing … ‘Yes,’” Farber said. “That’s what I’ve learned. When Emma’s like, ‘Baby, what do you think of this color? Tell me what color you like.’ I’m like, ‘I like light blue.’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, what about light gold?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, I love gold.’”

It seems like the couple aren’t just planning a wedding, they want to give their guests a show!

“We want to put a lot of emphasis into the entertainment,” the bride-to-be said. “I really want our guests to leave going, ‘Oh my God. That’s not what I expected at all.’ We really want to have some sort of surprises.”

She continued, “We want them to be like, ‘Oh, this isn’t just a DJ! Oh my God, this is a show’ and ‘This person’s gonna come out!’ and ‘These dancers are gonna appear!’ It’s going to be so much fun.”

After the wedding, the couple said they are looking forward to raising a family together, but not right away. Slater said she needs a year or two.

“I would be a dad tomorrow, if I could,” Farber said.

“You’d be a great dad. He’d be really, really awesome. Yes, but not straight after, right?” she added.

The couple were engaged during a live taping of “Dancing with the Stars” in October 2016. This past November, Slater said that just over a year later, they were ready to finally plan the wedding.

“At least we think we do [have a date],” Slater said. “It’s not locked down yet, but we think we do.”

Advertisement