Serena Williams is back in action!

Over the weekend, the tennis ace hit the court again for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia in September. According to PEOPLE, Williams and her sister, Venus Williams, hit the court at the “A Family Affair, Presented by Oath” event in Washington, D.C. to raise money for their Compton-based Yetunde Price Resource Center which, “assists individuals adversely affected by community violence to identify, access and utilize support services that already exist in the community,” according to the Women’s Tennis Association.





Williams’ new husband, Alexis Ohanian, was there cheering on his bride.

“For a great cause. Great community. #AFamilyAffair for the Yetunde Price Resource Center. Thanks to everyone who came out to support the fundraiser,” he wrote in an Instagram on Dec. 2

The sisters started the initiative in 2014 after losing their eldest sister following a drive-by shooting. The sisters also participated in a panel and opened up about how violence affected their family.

“Violence has affected our lives personally — we lost our sister, she was the oldest — to violence,” Serena said. “There’s a lot of times where people are in the communities and they don’t have a place or an area or somewhere they can go to put that energy – to get some of that negative energy out and be creative.”

While pregnant with Alexis, Williams kept herself in shape by regularly hitting tennis balls, even in her third trimester!

“Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy,” she wrote in July, just two months before giving birth.