Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have a tiny football fan on their hands!

In honor of Monday Night Football, the new parents and newlyweds shared an adorable video of Ohanian playing with their baby girl.





“❤️ Baby Football. Just parental leave things. @olympiaohanian loves this hold. #MNF 🎥 @serenawilliams,” Ohanian wrote alongside the LOL-worthy video of himself holding his daughter like a football while the NFL-theme music played in the background.

Ohanian seems to be passing his love of football down on his little girl. He actually loves the sport so much, he once dreamed of having a career in the sport, but that all changed very quickly for the Silicon Valley techie, according to his website.

In his bio, he wrote, “he slowly realized his desire to play professional football would potentially not pan out. After graduating from UVA, he turned his efforts towards making the world suck less.”

While baby Alexis may not have a career in football, she does have a good shot at being an ace on the tennis courts like her mom!

Just weeks ago, Williams returned to the court for the first time since welcoming her daughter.

“For a great cause. Great community. #AFamilyAffair for the Yetunde Price Resource Center. Thanks to everyone who came out to support the fundraiser,” Ohanian wrote on Instagram on Dec. 2.