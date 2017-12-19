Menu
GettyImages-883414366 Read this Next

Michael Douglas' son Cameron and his yoga instructor partner Viviane Thibes have welcomed their first child
Advertisement

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have a tiny football fan on their hands!

In honor of Monday Night Football, the new parents and newlyweds shared an adorable video of Ohanian playing with their baby girl.


“❤️ Baby Football. Just parental leave things. @olympiaohanian loves this hold. #MNF 🎥 @serenawilliams,” Ohanian wrote alongside the LOL-worthy video of himself holding his daughter like a football while the NFL-theme music played in the background.

Ohanian seems to be passing his love of football down on his little girl. He actually loves the sport so much, he once dreamed of having a career in the sport, but that all changed very quickly for the Silicon Valley techie, according to his website.

In his bio, he wrote, “he slowly realized his desire to play professional football would potentially not pan out. After graduating from UVA, he turned his efforts towards making the world suck less.”

RELATED: Serena Williams shared a precious photo with her baby girl that’s melting hearts

While baby Alexis may not have a career in football, she does have a good shot at being an ace on the tennis courts like her mom!

Just weeks ago, Williams returned to the court for the first time since welcoming her daughter.

“For a great cause. Great community. #AFamilyAffair for the Yetunde Price Resource Center. Thanks to everyone who came out to support the fundraiser,” Ohanian wrote on Instagram on Dec. 2.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Michael Douglas’ son Cameron and his yoga instructor partner Viviane Thibes have welcomed their first child

Michael Douglas’ son Cameron and his yoga instructor partner Viviane Thibes have welcomed their first child

New study reveals the jobs with the highest and lowest divorce rates in America

New study reveals the jobs with the highest and lowest divorce rates in America

A judge made a ruling on whether or not “DWTS” alum Jodie Sweetin has to pay her ex child support
People

A judge made a ruling on whether or not “DWTS” alum Jodie Sweetin has to pay her ex child support

,
Michael Douglas’ son Cameron and his yoga instructor partner Viviane Thibes have welcomed their first child
People

Michael Douglas’ son Cameron and his yoga instructor partner Viviane Thibes have welcomed their first child

,
After being slammed for an unpopular opinion, Matt Damon still isn’t backing down
People

After being slammed for an unpopular opinion, Matt Damon still isn’t backing down

,
“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines treated their employees to a Christmas paintball shindig
People

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines treated their employees to a Christmas paintball shindig

,
Advertisement