Sterling K. Brown made history at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night, becoming the first black man to win for best actor in a TV drama.





Brown won for his role in NBC’s hit series “This Is Us.”

“Dan Fogelman, throughout the majority of my career, I have benefited from colorblind casting, which means, you know what, hey, let’s throw a brother in this role. Right? It’s always really cool,” Brown said in his acceptance speech. “But Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that could only be played by a black man. What I appreciate so much about this is that I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am. And it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me, or dismiss anybody who looks like me.”

Brown said backstage that he was honored to with the award, joking that he’s “never been the first brother to do anything.”

“To finally be the first of something is really interesting, because I never considered myself to be a trailblazer,” he said backstage. “I just try to stand in my truth all the time, and if I come from a place of truth, that’s all I can do. I can’t worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anything else, but I’m honored.”