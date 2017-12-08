America’s fave “family” man is facing a “feud” of his own.

The television host is being sued by a man who claims Steve Harvey duped him out of millions in a charity deal gone sideways, reports TMZ.





According to Vincent Dimmock, Harvey, 60, hired him to raise money for the Steve and Marjorie Foundation, but when the deal was done, Harvey failed to give him his 12.5 percent cut of the earnings.

Harvey and his wife launched the organization in 2011 to support “urban and ethnically diverse” children through development programs and educational scholarships, according to the foundation’s website.

Dimmock reportedly used his high profile connections to round up at least $1 million of the $20 million he was hired to raise for the Foundation, but Harvey allegedly refused to pay his commission — and Dimmock claims he never planned to.

RELATED: Steve Harvey showed off his gorgeous kids all grown up and dancing at Paris debutante ball

RELATED: Steve Harvey’s meeting with President Trump may still be causing his show trouble

According to the suit, the “Family Feud” host revealed the serious financial losses in his foundation and chocked them up to bad advice from media heavyweights Oprah and Tyler Perry. He also reportedly made negative comments about women during a business meeting and allegedly blamed former President Barack Obama for a “disastrous meeting with Donald Trump,” one of a series of recent damaging PR gaffes, reports the Daily Mail.

Harvey was met with harsh public backlash after his January meeting with President Trump, which has since reportedly hurt his talk show’s ratings.

“Meeting with Donald Trump was the worst mistake of my life,” he reportedly said on his radio show, according to the Daily Mail in October.

A source claimed that Harvey’s meeting with Trump was “the moment his brand took a hit,” saying that the “Family Feud” host “never made amends to his loyal followers for it.”

Todd Frank, the TV mogul’s agent, told TMZ that Dimmock’s accusation “sounds fake.”

“Steve is the most loyal guy in the world,” Frank said. “I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”