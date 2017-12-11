“Dance Moms” Abby Lee Miller reported for her 366 federal prison sentence in Victoriaville, CA in July and by the look at her meal plan, she’s definitely not going hungry!





Miller was sentenced in May for bankruptcy fraud and it sounds like she has a wide variety of food to choose from during chow time.

On Sundays, the reality star gets a brunch selection of eggs or oven-roasted potatoes, peanut butter, jelly, margarine, fruit, two biscuits or whole wheat bread and gravy for lunch and her chose of roast beef, black-eyed peas, steamed rice, bread, gravy and green beans for dinner. The prison celebrates taco Tuesdays a day early during Monday lunchtime when Miller gets her choice of two beef or soy tacos with all the fixings! Dinner is her choice of a chicken salad or hummus wrap with a side salad, green peas and vegetable soup.

Wednesdays the prison hosts burger night with a choice of hamburger or soy burger with a side of fries or baked potato and a side of fruit for lunch. In the evening, she dines on spaghetti in a meat sauce with garlic bread or whole wheat bread and spinach. Pretty hefty for the same day!

On Fridays, Miller has a fish fry with her choice of a breaded fish sandwich or baked fish (there’s also a soy option) with macaroni salad, fruit and peas. For dinner, she dines on chicken or vegetarian fried rice, bread and broccoli.

US Weekly has a play-by-play on everything Miller eats from Sunday through Saturday and reports that the menus change weekly for five weeks.

But our question is: has she made a prison dance troupe to burn all of it off?!