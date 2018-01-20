Menu
Jim Rodford, the bassist for the popular rock band The Kinks from 1978 to 1996 who would later return to the band The Zombies, has died at 76.


The Kinks, who you may know from hits like “You Really Got Me,” “Lola,” “I’m Not Like Everybody Else,” “A Well-Respected Man,” “Victoria,” and “Waterloo Sunset,” made the announcement Saturday on their official social media accounts.

“It is with deep sadness that we have learned that Jim Rodford passed away – he toured and recorded with the Kinks for many years and will be greatly missed. He was much loved by all of us #JimRodford,” the band said on Twitter.

Founding member Dave Davies also expressed his sorrow on Twitter over Rodford’s “sudden loss.”

“I’m devastated Jim’s sudden loss I’m too broken up to put words together it’s such a shock I always thought Jim would live forever in true rock and roll fashion – strange – great friend great musician great man – he was an integral part of theKinks later years RIP,” he said.

Although Rodford did not play for the band when they burst onto the scene in the ’60s, he was credited by Davies as being an integral part of “The Kinks” in their later years.

“The Zombies” also posted a lengthy tribute to Rodford.

Details surrounding the cause of Rodford’s death have not been released at this time.

(H/t: NME)

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
