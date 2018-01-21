Wanna feel old? It’s now been over 10 years since AMC’s groundbreaking drama series “Breaking Bad” premiered.

And even though the story has ended, it still means a lot to everyone involved.





In a series of heartfelt Twitter messages, some of the show’s most beloved stars marked the occasion.

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, shared some words of gratitude along with an emotional tribute video.

“10 years ago today Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth.” tweeted Paul. “Thank you Vince for coming up with this crazy concept. Here’s a quick video of our journeys. Happy 10th anniversary #BreakingBad.”

10 years ago today Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth. Thank you Vince for coming up with this crazy concept. Here's a quick video of our journeys. Happy 10th anniversary #BreakingBad. https://t.co/2NN4XIKeLV — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 20, 2018

Later in the day, Bryan Cranston, who played protagonist (and eventual villainous protagonist) Walter White, replied to his ex-co-star’s tweet and stole his catchphrase in the process:

“Yo Bitch! I stole your line, Aaron. But you can ‘Say my name!’” Craston exclaimed. “Just thinking about the 6 magical years on ‘BB’ with our great cast and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill. Vince, you’re a genius and a wonderful human being. Thank you for the ride of our lives!”

Yo Bitch! I stole your line, Aaron. But you can "Say my name!" Just thinking about the 6 magical years on BB with our great cast and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill. Vince, you're a genius and a wonderful human being. Thank you for the ride of our lives! https://t.co/SOWarnwH7X — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) January 20, 2018

Cranston then commented on the recent government shutdown and implied that the timing was more than a coincidence.

“The government shutdown today comes on the 10th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Breaking Bad,’ Jan 20, 2008,” he tweeted. “Coincidence? Or could Heisenberg have something to do with it? Hmmm?”

The government shutdown today comes on the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Breaking Bad, Jan 20, 2008. Coincidence? Or could Heisenberg have something to do with it? Hmmm? Here’s some BB iconography https://t.co/UmVYX67rsR — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) January 20, 2018

In response to Cranston’s tweet, another “Breaking Bad” cast member, Giancarlo Esposito, chimed in.

“I think they’re all on the blue stuff,” he wrote, referring to crystal meth, the drug his character sold in the show. “If not they should be. Then maybe they’d be on the same page. Let’s cook!”

@BryanCranston I think they’re all on the blue stuff. If not they should be. Then maybe they’d be on the same page. Let’s cook! https://t.co/fDl7EfGjie — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) January 20, 2018

Other stars like Dean Norris and Betsy Brandt also commemorated the anniversary with their own touching Twitter tributes:

Happy 10 year anniversary #BreakingBad

Think I’ll celebrate with a Shraderbrau and a new mineral — dean norris (@deanjnorris) January 20, 2018

Happy 10th Anniversary @BreakingBad_AMC!!! You changed the way we look at television…so amazing to be a part of that. 💜 — Betsy Brandt (@betsy_brandt) January 21, 2018

“Breaking Bad” ended its run in 2013 after five seasons and 62 episodes. It launched a prequel spin-off series called “Better Call Saul,” which was recently renewed for a fourth season.

RELATED: The “Blue Bloods” cast is adding a familiar face to its ranks when it returns to TV screens next year