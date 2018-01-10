Pregnant Duchess Catherine enjoyed a quiet night at home to ring in her 36th birthday.

The Duchess reportedly celebrated her birthday on January 9 with her children and husband Prince William, according to US Weekly.





“The Duchess will be having a quiet birthday at home with her family,” a source said of the low-key festivities.

On Wednesday, the Duchess was back to work and made a visit to the Reach Academy in Feltham. Kensington Palace documented the Duchess’s day of meeting with some of the students and their parents. The school aims to “transform the lives of all of our pupils by providing them with the skills, attitudes and academic qualifications to flourish in any career and live happy and fulfilled lives,” according to their website and enrolled students range from 4-18 years old.

The @reachfeltham School Farm is home to chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and a puppy called Bear who is being trained as a therapy dog by the pupils. pic.twitter.com/FyXHOd1qbE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2018

The Duchess joins in with art activities and hears how the school is committed to working with parents, as they believe communication between home and school is vital. pic.twitter.com/mruaApadtp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2018

Following her visit, Kensington Palace shared a thank-you message to the school on Twitter.

“Thank you to everyone at @reachfeltham for showing The Duchess your school today. It was wonderful to meet you all!”

Thank you to everyone at @reachfeltham for showing The Duchess your school today. It was wonderful to meet you all! pic.twitter.com/MxKptKB3tv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2018

While his wife visited with school children, Prince William was busy at another engagement at The Royal Marsden, a facility specializing in robotic surgery for cancer in the United Kingdom. While touring the facility, William put on a set of scrubs, complete with a scrub cap, and watched doctors perform surgery on a patient with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a cancer most commonly formed in the salivary glands of the head and neck.

The Duke joins Professor Vinidh Paleri and his team in theatre as they perform minimally invasive robotic surgery on a patient with adenoid cystic carcinoma. pic.twitter.com/6Gq8dsoPa2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2018

After getting a hands on look, William met with patients who are receiving these innovative procedures.

“HRH chats to some of the patients on the Burdett-Coutts Ward who are receiving treatment at the @ royalmarsdenNHS,” Kensington Palace shared alongside a few photos of William chatting with patients.

HRH chats to some of the patients on the Burdett-Coutts Ward who are receiving treatment at the @royalmarsdenNHS. pic.twitter.com/7QWUIWBBq1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2018

The couple likely slow down on their royal engagements as Duchess Catherine’s April due date approaches. After welcoming baby number three, the William and Catherine will celebrate the marriage of William’s brother, Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle on May 19.