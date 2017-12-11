Prince Philip looks dapper in his newest portrait, painted in the year he retired from public engagements.

On Dec. 11, The Royal Family shared the first image of the life-like portrait pained by Australian artist Ralph Heimans on Instagram.





“A new portrait of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, painted in the year of his retirement from public engagements, has been released today. The portrait, by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans, has been produced for display at the Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark,” the caption read, in part.

“The Museum is holding a retrospective exhibition of Mr Heimans’ work in 2018, part of which aims to explore the historical and cultural connections between the Royal Families of Great Britain and Denmark. In the portrait, set in The Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle, The Duke of Edinburgh is depicted wearing the sash of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark’s highest-ranking honour,” the caption finished.

In May, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Edinburgh would be retiring from public royal duties in August 2017 at the age of 96. Prince Philip made the decision to retire on his own with the queen’s support, as a heart disease diagnosis and other ailments from his age made it difficult to keep up with the rigorous public schedule.

On Aug. 2, Philip attended his final official engagement at a parade that paid tribute to the end of The 1664 Global Challenge at Buckingham Palace.

In his career, Philip attended 22,219 solo engagements, 637 overseas visits, given 5,496 speeches and authored 14 books.