Menu
GettyImages-883619300 Read this Next

No smoking! Prince Harry makes the ultimate sacrifice for the love of his life Meghan Markle
Advertisement

Prince Philip looks dapper in his newest portrait, painted in the year he retired from public engagements.

On Dec. 11, The Royal Family shared the first image of the life-like portrait pained by Australian artist Ralph Heimans on Instagram.


“A new portrait of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, painted in the year of his retirement from public engagements, has been released today.  The portrait, by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans, has been produced for display at the Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark,” the caption read, in part.

RELATED: No smoking! Prince Harry makes the ultimate sacrifice for the love of his life Meghan Markle

“The Museum is holding a retrospective exhibition of Mr Heimans’ work in 2018, part of which aims to explore the historical and cultural connections between the Royal Families of Great Britain and Denmark. In the portrait, set in The Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle, The Duke of Edinburgh is depicted wearing the sash of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark’s highest-ranking honour,” the caption finished.

In May, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Edinburgh would be retiring from public royal duties in August 2017 at the age of 96. Prince Philip made the decision to retire on his own with the queen’s support, as a heart disease diagnosis and other ailments from his age made it difficult to keep up with the rigorous public schedule.

On Aug. 2, Philip attended his final official engagement at a parade that paid tribute to the end of The 1664 Global Challenge at Buckingham Palace.

In his career, Philip attended 22,219 solo engagements, 637 overseas visits, given 5,496 speeches and authored 14 books.

Prince Philip looks dashing in his newest portrait since retiring from his public engagements Hannah McKay / Pool via AP
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Food Network chef is feeling the heat after new reports of a huge scandal against him

A Food Network chef is feeling the heat after new reports of a huge scandal against him

The 10 best apps of 2017

The 10 best apps of 2017

Watch the incredible moment an Army veteran with 1 leg deadlifted 275 pounds in Texas

Watch the incredible moment an Army veteran with 1 leg deadlifted 275 pounds in Texas

A Chinese daredevil recording his own stunt atop a 62-story skyscraper suddenly lost his grip

A Chinese daredevil recording his own stunt atop a 62-story skyscraper suddenly lost his grip

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were forced to evacuate their home as fires rip through California

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were forced to evacuate their home as fires rip through California

No smoking! Prince Harry makes the ultimate sacrifice for the love of his life Meghan Markle
People

No smoking! Prince Harry makes the ultimate sacrifice for the love of his life Meghan Markle

,
Prince William and Prince Harry take the first step in creating a “lasting tribute” to Princess Diana
The Royal Family

Prince William and Prince Harry take the first step in creating a “lasting tribute” to Princess Diana

,
With his track record, Duchess Kate may not be pleased Prince William is throwing Harry’s stag party
The Royal Family

With his track record, Duchess Kate may not be pleased Prince William is throwing Harry’s stag party

,
This American singer and actress could be the perfect fit to play Meghan Markle on TV
The Royal Family

This American singer and actress could be the perfect fit to play Meghan Markle on TV

,
Advertisement