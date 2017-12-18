Menu
Rapper Nicki Minaj left little to the imagination when she showed off her built body in a racy post on Instagram.

Minaj debuted the ultra sexy look on Dec. 16 to promote her upcoming music video, a remix of the song “Krippy Kush.” In the hot video, Minaj is dressed in a scantily clad ensemble made with leather and lots and lots of skin.


“Mood #NickiDaNINJA on em. Click the link in my bio to hear the #PlainJaneREMIX W|@asapferg – the #KrippyKushVIDEO is dropping soon… #RapsJackieChan,” she wrote in the caption of the ass-kicking video.

Just days before sharing the video, Minaj gave fans a glimpse at the full outfit when she posed with Farruko on set.

#KrippyKushRemix VIDEO is on it’s way. @farrukoofficial 🔥🔥🔥 #NickiDaNINJA,” she wrote.

#KrippyKushRemix VIDEO is on it’s way. @farrukoofficial 🔥🔥🔥 #NickiDaNINJA

Take a scroll through her Instagram and you’ll find some of the hottest photos offered on the internet. Minaj completely embraces her body and has no problem showing it off.

But, Minaj isn’t all just about body positivity and showing off her curves. In May, she showed off her biggest body part, her heart, when she offered to pay (and delivered) for the student loan bills of several of her fans.

The random act of kindness inspired Minaj to start her own charity to help struggling students. One of Minaj’s pals, Ellen DeGeneres even sweetened the deal by surprising the rapper with a fat donation of $25,000 to help get her started.

“It’s close to my heart because I always wanted to go to college,” Minaj told DeGeneres at the time. “I always say that that is the only regret that I have in my life. That I didn’t go to college just to experience that.”

