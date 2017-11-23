Ollie was mistreated beyond anything authorities had ever seen.

The pit bull was beaten and stuffed into a suitcase, left to die recently in south Florida.

Despite undergoing surgery to repair lacerations and stab wounds to his head and body, he was unable to recover and passed away two days later at an animal hospital.

Now, cops think they’ve nabbed the man who did the unthinkable.

Inside the suitcase where they found the bloody dog, police also say they found DNA — which they say linked them to 31-year-old Brendan Evans.

Evans reportedly told authorities he was a voodoo priest and said he “believed it was his religious right to kill a duck if he wanted to,” according to a south Florida ABC affiliate. At Evans’ residence, cops reportedly found rats without scalps, cat paws and blood in his fridge.

The man was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty.