One state is reminding its residents that deer can’t read road signs

The Iowa Department of Transportation left an important reminder on its Facebook page about deer crossing signs.

“Why don’t you put these signs where it is safer for the deer to cross?” the agency wrote on Facebook. Apparently, locals asked this question a lot.

While the answer might be obvious to some, Iowa DOT answered the question for those who were still confused:

Deer can’t read signs. Drivers can. This sign isn’t intended to tell deer where to cross, it’s for drivers to be alert that deer have been in this area in the past.





According to State Farm, Iowa “has the fourth highest number of crashes involving deer in the country.” The worst time is “October to December,” when deer are in mating season. It is currently unclear how this information will affect the drivers, or the deer, in the area.

