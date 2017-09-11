Police are investigating an incident in which a paraplegic girl was ravaged by rats

A paraplegic girl in France is recovering after being bitten hundreds of times by rats.

The 14-year-old girl, who resides in the northern French city of Roubaix, has a lowered sensitivity to pain and was unable to call for help when the rats swarmed her body one night, attacking her face more than 40 times and her lower body with almost 200 bites.

The girl, identified as “Samantha,” was found by her father the next morning.





“Because of her condition, she is less sensitive to pain than we are,” the father told the Courrier-Picard. “​She must have felt the rats on her, but she did not have the presence of mind to call us​.”

Police are investigating how the incident happened, and in the meantime, the family has moved away from the property. The girl was vaccinated after the attack and did not test positive for rabies.