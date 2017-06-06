Someone lost track of their truckload of pigs in West Virginia

It sounds like a weird joke, a la “Eat more chicken,” but a truckload of pigs was left outside a Long John Silver’s restaurant last week, and for a time, no one knew who was responsible for them.

Bystanders spotted 165 “panting pigs” in an abandoned tractor-trailer, parked in the hot sun, in West Virginia last week.

According to The Charleston Gazette-Mail, firefighters doused the pigs with water to keep them cool and had the truck towed to a shady spot until the Ohio trucking company responsible for the trailer came to retrieve the animals.





Keith Stikeleather, 55, was later identified as the truck driver. It was his second week on the job and had gone “for a walk and lost track of time.”

Department Assistant Fire Chief Rob Sutler said the pigs seemed healthy but that they would need to eat more to make up for the water weight they lost.