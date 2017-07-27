Watch as a spider crawls down the arm of a Dallas TV reporter live on the air

After the fact, Dallas/Fort Worth TV reporter Shannon Murray realized there really was something crawling down her arm Wednesday morning as she delivered a live report.

But the KDFW/Channel 4 reporter had to go to the video to find out what it was — a spider making its own appearance on the live shot!

As Murray calmly does her stand up for “Good Day” Wednesday morning, you can see the spider making its way down her arm.





“For those asking, YES I felt it! But I had no idea it was a spider until a VIEWER let me know on Facebook! EEK,” Murray said on the station’s Facebook page.

Murray’s professionalism is to be commended; the annals of YouTube are cluttered with videos of reporters losing their cool when animals mess with them on live TV.

Way to go, Shannon!