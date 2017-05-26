After his USO Tour, this country star now looks at Memorial Day differently

It’s a long three-day weekend and the unofficial kickoff to summer with Americans celebrating with barbecues and beach trips. If it seems an odd way to honor the memory of fallen veterans, Jerrod Niemann assured us that soldiers want our country’s citizens to enjoy themselves on this holiday.

Jerrod had the great honor of visiting with troops in four countries through Europe and the Middle East during his very first USO trip last May, and he told Rare Country that was one of the things he was curious about.

The “God Made a Woman” singer told us that those brave fighting men and women had no problems at all with families celebrating Memorial Day with a little fun in the sun. “That’s what they’re fighting for,” he said. “So we have the freedom to do that.” The soldiers also told him that if they were stateside, they, too, would be enjoying a long weekend, after they took a moment to remember their fallen brethren.

That trip had a huge impact on the singer-songwriter, who will soon release a new album. In an photo on his Instagram page, he proudly wears the Force Behind the Forces USO T-shirt to show his support of our nation’s military personnel.

Proud to wear my support of our service members – y'all get your @theuso Force behind the Forces T-Shirt today! USO.org/t-shirt #BeTheForce A post shared by Jerrod Niemann (@jrodfromoz) on May 26, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

And on the new season of “Family Feud,” Jerrod’s team will be playing for the USO. His opponent and good friend, Lee Brice, will also play for a military organization—Folds of Honor, which raises money for scholarships for the children and spouses of disabled military veterans.

We encourage you to take a moment to remember our fallen soldiers this weekend and to also say a prayer of support for those who are bravely sacrificing now so we can live free.