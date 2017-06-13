Billy Ray Cyrus talks the possibility of Miley Cyrus settling down in the South

Miley Cyrus may sing about the time she spent in California with fiancé Liam Hemsworth in her latest song, “Malibu,” but these days, the cute couple has been making memories together in Tennessee.

And, it sounds like they’re enjoying every minute of it.

In fact, Miley’s famous dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, recently opened up about his daughter’s return to Tennessee with the Australian actor. He says that Miley and Liam have practically made a home in Nashville.





“Liam’s been here quite a bit,” Billy Ray told “Entertainment Tonight’s” Sophie Schillaci while appearing on the red carpet at the “2017 CMT Music Awards” on June 7. “They’re in the yard, so they feel pretty relocated, and it’s great.”

“They both love the outdoors. They love four-wheeling and the people,” he added. “Both of them, Liam especially – you know he’s from Australia – he’s like, ‘Man, the people here are so nice,’ and it’s true.”

Having Miley back at home for the time being has been such a treat for Billy Ray, because he gets to see his beautiful daughter’s smiling face.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s fun when I see Miley coming at me on a four-wheeler and that infectious laugh of hers,” Billy Ray said. “She’s just really loving middle Tennessee. She actually said to me, ‘God Dad, I remember why I loved it so much here.’”

He continued, “I just love seeing her so happy.”

We do, too!