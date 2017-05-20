Country star sends heartbreaking message to the dad he lost

There are few things more painful in life than finally achieving the success you’ve always dreamed of but not having a loved one there to see it happen for you. Nobody knows that better than rising star Chase Rice, who lost his father nine years ago, long before he began to achieve the success he’s now enjoying as a singer and songwriter in Nashville.

RELATED: A new baby girl inspired her country star daddy to write this song

In an emotional May 19 Instagram post, Chase shared a sweet childhood photo of himself in his lookalike father’s arms. In a heartbreaking caption, he wrote, “It’s been nine years today since my dad passed away. He was the kinda dad that never missed a game. He was my hero, and all these years later still is. I love you Dad, and miss you.” Ending his touching message with a bit of humor, Chase added, “One day I might be able to rock a ‘stache and aviators just like you.”





Its been 9 years today since my dad passed away. He was the kinda dad that never missed a game. He was my hero, and all these years later still is. I love you dad and miss you…and one day I might be able to rock a stache and aviators just like you. A post shared by Chase Rice (@chaserice) on May 18, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

RELATED: One of country music’s favorite cowboys is going to be a daddy again!

The post inspired numerous comments from fans who had lost their own fathers (and some who had lost their mothers) and completely related to the pain Chase shared. For those of you who are still lucky enough to have your dad in your life, give them an extra hug, and maybe do something special for them on Father’s Day, which is coming up next month.