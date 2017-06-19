Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy share heartfelt messages on milestone day

When it comes to love, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy are often people of few words.

But those little words come with big meaning, that’s for sure.

On the anniversary of their engagement on June 17, the superstar couple of the NASCAR circuit shared heartfelt messages with one another. “Engagement anniversary,” Dale Jr. wrote on his Instagram page. “Best decision I ever made. Love this girl more than anything.”

Engagement anniversary! Best decision I ever made. Love this girl more than anything. A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Amy followed up with an Instagram post of her own, sharing some special words and a gorgeous pic of the two together at a recent black tie event. “I love you too honey,” she wrote.





I love you too honey #tothemoon A post shared by Amy Earnhardt (@mrsamyearnhardt) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Indeed, the couple was able to celebrate their milestone birthday with more good news, as Dale Jr. came in ninth place at the June 18 race at Michigan International Speedway. And on the very next day, June 19, Amy seemed blissful when she shared her plans for the day. “This afternoon’s chore … treehouse tidying. And maybe to hang on the porch.”

This afternoons chore…treehouse tidying. And maybe to hang on the porch 😊 A post shared by Amy Earnhardt (@mrsamyearnhardt) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

We send our heartfelt congratulations to the happy couple. And heck, this is just the beginning. As many NASCAR fans know, these two have a number of milestones left to celebrate throughout the rest of their lives.