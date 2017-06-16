Father’s Day is just the start of the party for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

The hard-touring Keith Urban will actually be home in the Nashville area with his family for Father’s Day this year, and he’s looking forward to it. But that’s just the beginning of the celebration for Keith, wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters.

Two days later, on June 20, Nicole turns 50 years old. While she’s said in various interviews that she hates big celebrations, that doesn’t mean it won’t be special.

First up, though, is a day to celebrate dad. “It feels great to be able to have a Father’s Day,” Keith told reporters backstage at Nissan Stadium June 11, just prior to taking the CMA Music Fest stage. “I have good memories of many Father’s Days I’ve been able to have with our girls so far,” said the father of Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6.





But, here’s where he got really sweet.

“For me … raising them right now, I feel like it’s Father’s Day most of the time,” Keith added. “They write nice things and draw pictures for me. It’s just heaven.”

As for Nicole, she recently told People she plans to celebrate her round-numbered birthday with not only her own husband and kids, but also her sister and sister’s six children. Unfortunately, she said the trip to the U.S. is too far for her mother to travel and join the party.

Keith is off the road until June 30, when he begins a string of tour dates in Canada, followed by more U.S. shows.