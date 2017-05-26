Here’s why Keith Urban shouldn’t surprise Nicole Kidman on her birthday

Keith Urban says he has something special planned for his stunning wife, Nicole Kidman, when she turns 50 in June. But, he knows that he can’t surprise her otherwise she might break out in a cold sore.

We’re not kidding. The married power couple of 10 years recently appeared on BBC America’s “The Graham Norton Show,” where Nicole confirmed that she has a physical reaction to unsuspected surprises.

“I’m not a big birthday person,” she admitted. “I actually break out in a cold sore if I have a surprise.”





Nicole, then, went on to share a story about her 30th birthday celebration. It was then that she says she got on the phone to ask her dad to see if she could talk to her mother.

“He’s like, ‘Oh no. She’s in the garden,’” Nicole explained before revealing that her mom had actually flown to Australia from Montana to secretly surprise her.

“I walked into the room and my mom was there,” Nicole said, “I’m like, ‘Whoa!’ Then I broke out in a cold sore. The night was awful! I was like, ‘I’ve got to go. I feel revolting!'”

Despite Nicole’s blister troubles, she was able to enjoy her 40th birthday, thanks to her sweet hubby Keith. At the time, he did surprise her, but he also made sure to keep things intimate.

“I lit off a ton of fireworks,” he proudly recalled of setting up Nicole’s special evening. “She was shooting a film in Australia in this very small town. I miraculously found some company nearby that did fireworks and said, ‘Bring everything you have. Just bring everything.’ There was, like, a little Mountain Top and I had a couch taken up there. We drove up there and got out of the car and I said, ‘Oh look, there’s a couch over here.’ We sat down and then all these fireworks started going off.”

How romantic! We can’t wait to see how Keith tops that this time around!