Jason Aldean takes expecting wife Brittany on one hot date night

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr make a great team, and they’ve got the apparel to prove it!

The married couple recently announced they were expecting their first child with matching T-shirts on Instagram. Now, they’ve donned similar clothing for a whole new celebration.

This time, the two sported identical yellow hoodies in honor of the Nashville Predators May 16 Stanley Cup Playoffs game against the Anaheim Ducks. The lovebirds, who cheered on Music City’s team from the stands at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, posted cute pictures from the game on social media.





One photo, which you can see below, shows Jason and his glowing bride smiling wide for the camera amid a massive crowd of hockey fans.

Go Preds!!! #smashville

Jason captions, “Go Preds!!! #smashville @predsnhl.”

Another shot shows the two nestled up next to each other with happy grins on their faces. Jason dons a “Smashville”

hat, while Brittany wears her shiny hair in loose curls.

Gooo NASHVILLE‼️‼️🏒🏒

Brittany writes, “Gooo NASHVILLE‼️‼️🏒🏒 @predsnhl.”

Brittany and Jason weren’t the only two famous faces in the crowd that night. In fact, they were joined by an entire arena of country stars, including Keith Urban, his wife Nicole Kidman, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Chase Rice, Kip Moore, Kelly Clarkson and Dierks Bentley. In addition to that, Keith performed the national anthem ahead of the game.

The outpouring of support from country superstars has been through the roof since the Predators landed a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Turns out they’ve brought good luck with them too! The Preds beat the Ducks 2-1 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. They will face off against the Ducks in Game 4 Thursday, May 18, in Nashville.