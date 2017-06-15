Miley Cyrus’ “mega-mentor” could help her win against Blake Shelton on “The Voice”

Miley Cyrus is gearing up to return to NBC’s “The Voice” after taking a break from Season 12.

The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer, who made her debut as a judge on Season 11, says she’s ready to take down five-time winning coach Blake Shelton.

“We only all turn on Blake because he always wins,” Miley reasoned during a June 14 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “He’s so nice. So he’s so hard to hate, but you gotta do what you gotta do to win.”





Miley has had time to come up with the perfect plan to win against Blake. In fact, she broke news to Jimmy that she’s enlisted her famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to be what she calls her “mega-mentor” for the upcoming series. Aside from being a trusted adviser for her team, Miley believes her dad will be a great way to intimidate Blake.

“I’m going to come for [Blake] in the biggest way possible,” she said with a laugh, “When Blake was in high school, he was so obsessed with my dad that the teachers called him ‘Achy Blakey,’ because he would do everything that my dad did. He was ruined the minute he told me that. Now, I’m going to bring in the real deal. I’m really excited about that.”

Miley also said that she’s thrilled to be able to work alongside “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson, who will serve as a new coach in the fall.

“I’m excited that she has never done ‘The Voice’ before, because I was the rookie the first time. So, Blake and Adam [Levine] had that against me,” Miley explained, “Now I have a little bit of experience.”

“The Voice” Season 13 kicks off in September on NBC. We can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!