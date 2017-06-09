Miley Cyrus will make your heart melt with these epic flashback photos

Miley Cyrus has come a long way since her days as a Disney star. So, it’s safe to say that she gets nostalgic every once in a while.

In fact, the 24-year-old singer, who is engaged to Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth, recently posted an adorable throwback photo of her younger self on Instagram.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus reveals the secret weapon she’ll use to take down Blake Shelton

On June 6, she uploaded a precious snap that featured her as a tween. At the time, she wore her hair in ringlet pigtails and accessorized her look with black and white ribbons. You can see the photo below!





It's Tuesdayyyy so Imma throw it back! Keepin it TBT 👶🏼 I had no idea what the future would hold …. STILL DON'T ….. lookin forward to finding out! For now I am enjoying the present 🙂 all we have is NOW! Gotta make the very most of it! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Miley also captioned, “Keepin it TBT 👶🏼 I had no idea what the future would hold …. STILL DON’T ….. lookin forward to finding out! For now I am enjoying the present 🙂 all we have is NOW! Gotta make the very most of it!”

The fresh-faced throwback photo is pretty fitting time-wise, as Miley has returned to her roots with new music. In May, she released an acoustic love ballad called “Malibu.” The accompanying video for the song shows her walking on the beach with a bunch of balloons in hand and wearing pigtails. It’s a much more innocent look than in recent years.

In addition to her cute kid picture, Miley posted yet another vintage snap. She shared a family portrait of her and her siblings (minus Noah Cyrus) posing with the popular ’90s pop-band Hanson. Miley even gave shout-outs to all of her loved ones!

RELATED: Miley Cyrus really tapped into her country roots for this daytime performance

“Oh. Em. Gee! @Hanson !!!! I am still freaking out!” She wrote, “P.S. Trace Cyrus, you look like you could be one of their brothers as much as ours! Congratulations on that badass mullet! Brandi Cyrus, you are serving so much ’90s realness! Yas! #tankontee !!!”

She continued, “Braison Cyrus you were & still are the absolute cutiestttt of all cuties. [I’m] sorry to embarrass you in front of millions, but that’s what a big sis is for! UGH. This pic is suchhhhh a GEM 💖💖💖 Top 5 best day of my life 1000000% I will never forget sharing this concert with my sibs! Noah Cyrus, sucks you weren’t born yet! Wish you could’ve been there!”