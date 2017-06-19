Reports are surfacing about Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s post-retirement plans

Ever since Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his plans to retire at the end of the season, NASCAR fans have wondered — will he still come to the races? Will he still hang out on pit road? Will fans still get the chance to see their favorite driver every weekend?

Well, the answers to all those questions are beginning to point in one direction — yes.

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks out about Danica Patrick’s latest viral video

According to various media reports, Dale Jr. is said to be in active talks with both Fox Sports and NBC Sports to join the broadcast booth in 2018. He would join past drivers such as Benny Parsons, Ned Jarrett and Darrell Waltrip who found a mighty nice home in the booth when their driving career was over.





And while Dale Jr. doesn’t have much experience calling the races, he has spent a little time in the booth for both Fox and NBC, briefly taking the microphone for a few races in 2016.

RELATED: A NASCAR star adorably announces a brand new little one

While Dale Jr. has yet to comment on these developments on his socials, NASCAR’s 14-time Most Popular Driver is sure to be a worthy candidate for the commentary job. Things are looking up for Dale Jr. as far as this year is concerned, as he came home with a ninth place finish on June 18 at Michigan International Speedway.