The crowd wasn’t too happy with Faith Hill’s comments at a recent concert

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are two of the most beloved stars in country music. So, it’s hard to imagine that they’d ever receive boos from a crowd of fans.

That is, until now.

On Thursday, April 27, the married star couple of 20 years took the stage at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo., as part of their Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017. Before treating fans to a song from their upcoming duets album, Faith took a moment to address the NFL draft, which took place from April 27 to 29.





“I have to confess something,” Faith told the audience, “Do you know what I was watching before we came out here? The NFL Draft.”

Despite Faith’s friendly admission, fans only responded with a chorus of relentless boos.

“What?” Faith, who expected to hear cheers, said. “You’re booing me? What the heck?”

“No, they’re not booing you,” Tim said, “I know why they’re booing. The Rams, that’s probably why.”



It sure is! You see in 2016, the NFL moved the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles. And, of course, St. Louis football fans are still bitter over the team’s departure.

But, like the professionals that Tim and Faith are, they redeemed themselves. Faith’s famous husband mentioned the city’s NHL hockey team, the Blues, and MLB baseball team, the Cardinals. As for Faith, she wished one lucky girl in the audience a happy birthday.