Thomas Rhett shares unedited video of a one-of-a-kind duet with his famous pops

A great songwriter can put pen to paper and produce a song about anything. Need proof? Check out the newest collaboration between country star Thomas Rhett and his hit singer-songwriter dad, Rhett Akins.

Now, we have no idea why the father-son team chose the topic they did, but in an at-home songwriting session, the pair, affecting British accents, sing about Big Ben, the Thames, pints of beer and pots of tea. And as puzzled as we are by the topic and their apparent love affair with London, we also have to admit, it isn’t half bad. The song, not their accents. Their accents are wretched.





😂me and dad are starting a band pic.twitter.com/XuVzUAjJBb — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) April 30, 2017

This is hardly the first time Thomas and Papa Rhett have written together. The hit-makers, along with their pal and fellow Georgia boy, Ben Hayslip, penned the younger Akins’ most recent smash single, “Star of the Show.” And the writing room isn’t the only place father and son collaborate. Heck, Rhett has gone on the road with his boy and performs his own hits like “That Ain’t My Truck” and some of the chart-toppers he’s co-written for others, including Jon Pardi’s “Dirt On My Boots” and Blake Shelton’s “Boys ‘Round Here.” They also just launched their own Home Team Publishing and look for Rhett to make an appearance on his son’s upcoming third record.

Dang! That’s quite the family legacy! And speaking of legacies, we can’t wait to see if Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren’s offspring inherit any musical talent. The couple is expecting a baby girl in September.

Our apologies to the third in Thomas Rhett and Rhett’s co-write. The camera panned past him so quickly, he couldn’t be identified. Also, nothing against our British pals, but we want their Georgia accents back, please.