Thomas Rhett slays his newest single amid these sultry backup dancers at the CMT Awards

Country music singer and proud new father Thomas Rhett took to the stage at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, as part of the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

He performed his lead single, “Craving You,” from his forthcoming third studio album due out later this year.

Normally, Thomas sings “Craving You” as a duet with fellow country star Maren Morris. But this time, he sang the electric hit solo.

In this clip, the 27-year-old Georgian is joined by a whole slew of sexy backup dancers. They dance on chairs amid a giant red and black screen, while he leans into the microphone to deliver the catchy lyrics about a girl who he “craves.”





Of course, Thomas doesn’t have to miss his girl in real- life, as his wife Lauren supported him from the audience. In fact, the camera panned to a shot of her beaming with joy midway through the song.

Speaking of Thomas’ beloved bride, he and Lauren recently became new parents to 18-month-old Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda in May. The couple is also expecting their first biological child in August.

As if things couldn’t get any better for Thomas, he, along with Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini, lead with the most CMT Music Awards nominations this year. He has four nods in categories including Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for “Star of the Show,” as well as Social Superstar of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year for his duet with Nick Jonas for “Close” (from CMT Crosswords.)

The CMT Awards this year is hosted by “Nashville” star Charles Esten. Watch the video above to see Thomas sing “Craving You.”